CBI court adjourns YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition as CBI seeks time to submit written arguments

The hearing on the petition filed by MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking cencellation of AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's bail in the disproportionate assets case has been adjourned once again. The CBI sought more time to file the written arguments. The CBI court adjourned the case till July 30. It is learned that lawyers for Raghurama Krishnam Raju and Jagan have already submitted their arguments in writing to the court.



The CBI had earlier directed the court to decide on the matters in the petition as per the law at its discretion. However, the CBI asked the court on the 14th of this month to give them ten days to file their written arguments. The agreed CBI court adjourned the hearing for today while it was adjourned to July 30 as the CBI again sought time.

Meanwhile, the petitioner said in written arguments that the witnesses and accused officers in the cases against Jagan were currently working in good positions in the AP and alleged that the AP CM was likely to influence them directly and indirectly. On the other hand, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted to the CBI court in writing and ruled out that he had violated the bail conditions. He said that he had cooperated with the ongoing trial and alleged that the petition was politically motivated.

However, the hearing is posted to July 30 and it is to be seen what the CBI court would do in this case and all the eyes on the court for its verdict on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's bail cancellation petition.