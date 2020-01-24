CBI court dismisses Jagan's plea seeking exemption from appearing in ED case

The Hyderabad CBI special court has once again given a rude shock the YSRCP president and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Enforcement Directorate Court on Friday by dismissing the petition filed seeking the personal leave exemption in the ED case. The court refused to grant exemption from personal attendance. The CBI court rejected the appeal seeking CM Jagan's plea to permit the Jagathi Publications Representative to attend the court on behalf of him.

The Nampally CBI special court has started its hearing on chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's disproportionate assets case on Friday. The chief minister Jagan who was exempted for a personal appearance in the court last week is supposed to be present in the court today. Due to the chief minister being busy with government duties, the court has exempted Jagan from attending the hearing on Friday as well. However, Jagan's lawyers and Vijayasai Reddy attended the hearing.