CBI moves Junior Civil Court Pulivendula seeking documents related to YS Viveka's murder case

The CBI probe into the murder of former minister and chief minister YS Jagan's uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy has once again geared up. The junior civil court judge on Thursday heard a petition filed by CBI officials in the Court in Pulivendula seeking some documents related to the case be handed over to CBI. It was sent to the crime branch while the prosecutors said the petition would be heard on Friday.

CBI officials appeared in court to find out the matter and discussed the issue with Public Prosecutor Srikanth in a separate room for about half an hour and then proceeded with the public prosecutor in a special vehicle. Earlier, on the 13th of this month, two CBI officers came to Pulivendula and now two more have arrived.

It is learnt that Vivekananda Reddy was allegedly murdered in his house on March 14, 2019. At the time of the assassination, the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had appointed SIT to probe the case. However, YS Jagan, who is now the Leader of the Opposition, demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. It is a known fact that the YCP won the last elections and Jagan took over as CM.

Months after the YCP government came to power, the SIT probe into Viveka's case has not progressed with which YS Viveka's daughter expressed several suspicions over the SIT trial and moved High Court to which the Court handed over the case to the High Court. The CBI entered the field to solve the murder of Viveka.