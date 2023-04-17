CBI sleuths arrest YS Bhaskar Reddy; court gives 14-day judicial custody

Pulivendula (YSR district)/Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court on Sunday sent YS Bhaskar Reddy, arrested earlier in the day in connection with the 2019 murder case of his cousin and former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy to 14 days judicial custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested Bhaskar Reddy from Pulivendula town inYSR district early on Sunday, brought him to Hyderabad and produced before a magistrate who sent him to judicial custody till April 29.

Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, was shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Before producing Bhaskar Reddy at the magistrate's residence, the CBI took him to Osmania General Hospital for medical check-up. His blood pressure was found to be high. His lawyers informed the magistrate about his ill-health. The magistrate asked them to show medical certificates to jail superintendents for appropriate action.

Earlier, in a major development in the ongoing probe into the murder of former Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI sleuths in the early hours on Sunday arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy.

A 10-member CBI team headed by Additional SP Mukesh Sharma came to the house of YS Bhaskar Reddy located beside the camp office of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Pulivendula town at around 4.10 am and gained entry into the house by knocking at the door.

It is learnt that the Central agency officials discussed the entire episode over the role of YS Bhaskar Reddy in the Viveka's murder more than one hour with the family by producing Google takeout documentary evidence and finally declared his arrest by handling over notice to Bhaskar Reddy's wife YS Lakshmi at 5.15 am. They seized his mobile phone on spot.

As per the Google takeout information secured by investigation agency, the accused in the case Y Sunil Kumar Yadav, Gajjala Umasankar Reddy, SK Dastagiri (the accused cum approver) and Udayakumar Reddy have taken shelter in the residence of YS Bhaskar Reddy before and after the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy on March 14th and 15, 2019.

Dastagiri, one of accused-cum-approver in this case handed over an axe which was used to murder the former minister to Y Sunil Kumar Yadav at the residence of YS Bhaskar Reddy on March 14. 2019.

The CBI has earlier arrested 5 accused Devireddy Umasankar Reddy, Gujjula Umasankar Reddy, G Udaykumar Reddy, Y Sunilkumar Yadav, SK. Dastagiri of their alleged role in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

It may be recalled that Y S Vivekananda Rddy, brother of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and paternal uncle of present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was found brutally murdered at his official residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019 just ahead of the general elections.