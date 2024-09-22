CBI to probe laddu row?

Hyderabad : Will Andhra Pradesh Government seek a CBI probe into the irregularities in the Tirumala-Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) and other temples that took place during the five-year term of YSRCP government which includes using of adulterated ghee in making of laddu prasadam and Annadanam Prasadams not only in Tirumala temple but in other important temples like Simhachalam and Annavaram.

If the fast-pace developments that are taking place at the Government level on one hand and the kind of illogical explanations that are coming from the YSRCP leaders as well the growing demand from the public and religious heads, points towards the possibility of the Government seeking a detailed probe by a central agency in next couple of days. There is also growing demand from public and leaders that cases should be booked against former TTD chairmen K Karunakar Reddy and Y V Subba Reddy.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday held a meeting with Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, additional EO and ministers todiscuss about the preliminary reports they had presented to him and the way forward. The EO would be submitting a detailed report on Sunday. The EO also explained on the procedures to perform Samprokshana (purification) of the entire premises starting from Laddu Potu (Laddu kitchen).

In addition, a three-day Mahasanti Yagam is also likely to be performed.

It is learnt that Naidu had told the Centre that he would be sending a detailed report not just on the irregularities that had taken place in laddu prasadam or the NDDB CALF report on adulteration of ghee but on various other aspects. Naidu also directed the Endowments department to ensure there should be no place for any kind of adulteration in any temple across the state.