CBSE school inaugurated at Perupalem

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Mines Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma praised the establishment of Vidyaaranya Bharateeya Vidya Kendram, a new English medium CBSE school, in the coastal village of Perupalem. The minister described the initiative to provide quality education to the people of the coastal region as inspirational. On Monday, Minister Varma and district collector Chadalavada Naga Rani inaugurated the school building in Perupalem South village of Mogaltur mandal.

The school was built by Dr Gonnabathula Venkata Prasad and his wife Nandini on a sprawling 2.3-acre campus at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Before the inauguration, they lit lamps at the idols of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha located on the school premises. Minister Varma inspected the 30-classroom building and interacted with the students. He commended Dr Venkata Prasad and Nandini for making a modern educational institution accessible to the people of the Narasapuram area.

District Collector Naga Rani stated that the school would be a great asset to Perupalem, a remote village predominantly inhabited by marginalised communities and fishermen. She also advised the teachers to provide high-quality education to the children. Dr Gonnabathula Venkata Prasad, Nandini, Puneeth, Archana, Rakshith, Sai Priya, and representatives of the Vidyaaranya Bharateeya Vidya Kendram participated in the event.