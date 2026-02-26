Weather Update: Light Rain Expected in AP and Telangana

Due to the influence of a low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal, the weather conditions across the Telugu states remain unsettled. The ongoing surface circulation is contributing to rainfall in various regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Meteorological Department has issued an important forecast for the coming days, indicating that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places on Thursday.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, a surface circulation observed yesterday in the southern parts of South Interior Karnataka and surrounding areas is extending at an altitude of approximately 1.5 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a trough stretching from South Interior Karnataka to Marathwada in Maharashtra is extending at about 0.9 km altitude over North Interior Karnataka today.

Winds from the northwest and southeast are blowing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the lower troposphere, influencing the weather pattern. For the next three days, the forecast is as follows: On Thursday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at one or two places along the North Coast of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with thunderstorms and fog possible in some areas. Friday is expected to bring dry weather, with fog likely at some places. Saturday is also forecasted to be dry across the region.

In contrast, the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh, including Rayalaseema, is expected to experience dry weather throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with no significant rainfall predicted over this period.