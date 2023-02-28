CEC releases schedule for election of seven MLC seats in AP under MLA Quota

The Central Election Commission has released the election schedule for the seven to be vacant seats in the Legislative Council. The tenure of Nara Lokesh, Potula Sunitha, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Gangula Prabhakara Reddy, Bachula Arjunudu and Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayanaraj, who were elected from the quota of MLAs to the Legislative Council, will end on March 29. Challa Bhagiratha Reddy, who was elected from the MLA quota, died of illness on November 2 last year, so that seat is also vacant.



Elections for these seven seats will be held on March 23. Nara Lokesh and Bachula Arjuna are TDP MLCs who are completing their terms. Potula Sunita, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Gangula Prabhakara Reddy, Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju are YSRCP MLCs. Challa Bhagiratha Reddy, who passed away, was also a YSRCP member.



It is known that elections are being held on March 13 for constituencies of graduates, teachers and local bodies.



Notification for the seven MLC election will be given on March 6 and nominations will be received from March 13. The elections will be held on March 23 (9 am to 4 pm) followed by counting and results at 5 pm.