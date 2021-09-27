CEGR announces SACET as best engineering college in AP for 2021

Chirala: The Centre for Education Growth and Research, New Delhi announced the St Ann's College of Engineering and Technology (SACET) in Chirala as the Best Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh for 2021, informed the college secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao in a statement on Sunday.

The college management informed that the CEGR is devoted to providing innovative, qualitative and employability driven education. The award is presented to them during the 15th Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar ceremony, in recognition of the outstanding and exemplary contribution of SACET towards education skill development and research.

The college principal Dr M Venugopala Rao said, "We are happy that our efforts are getting acknowledged. Now being recognised by the CEGR jury with the Best Engineering College award is like adding a milestone to our excellent journey. The SACET has been recognised for its exemplary efforts and commitment to empowering the rural students."