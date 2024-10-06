Celebrate Bunny Utsavam peacefully: Collector Ranjith

Kurnool : District Collector P Ranjit Basha directed the members of temple committee to celebrate the Devaragattu Bunny Utsavam in a peaceful way. He asked them to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during the Utsavam. The officials were also ordered to extend necessary assistance for organising the event at a meeting held with temple committee members and officials on celebrating Bunny Utsavam, at the Collector’s conference hall here on Saturday.

Collector Basha said Devaragattu Bunny Utsavam will be observed on the next day of Vijayadashami festival, in which people of Neraniki, Neraniki Thanda, Kothapeta and Devaragattu villages will participate in the Karrala Samaram.



The Collector told the officials to make necessary arrangements for organising the Utsavam. Rural Water Scheme SE was ordered to arrange drinking water (water packets) to two lakh people. Electricity department officials were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply.



Adoni Sub-Collector was ordered to set up 100 CCTV cameras and to conduct division-level meetings in this regard. District Panchayat Officer was ordered to look after sanitation and power, while Panchayat Raj department officials are told to take up road patch works of Neraniki Devaragattu.



Police personnel were instructed to make strict bandobast arrangements to ensure law and order during the Utsavam. The DMHO was told to arrange four ambulances with advanced life support besides setting up 20 bedded temporary hospital and adequate number of doctors and nurses. Abkari department officials were told to restrict illegal transportation of liquor during the festival and fire department personnel were ordered to keep fire tenders ready. Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Adoni Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaj and others were present in the meeting.

