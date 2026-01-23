Chandrababu, Lokesh pay tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Birth Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister described Netaji as a great patriot who founded the Azad Hind Fauj and devoted his life to freeing India from colonial rule. Chandrababu Naidu said Netaji’s indomitable fighting spirit continues to be a symbol of national pride and noted that his commitment to the nation, even at the cost of his life, makes him eternally memorable.

Minister Nara Lokesh also remembered Netaji’s contributions, calling him a warrior who fought tirelessly for India’s independence. He said Netaji’s services to the nation would always be remembered with respect and gratitude.