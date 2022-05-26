Central Election Commission releases schedule for Atmakur by-election in Andhra Pradesh

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Wednesday released the schedule for holding by-elections in the vacant parliamentary and assembly constituencies in various states. The By-elections will be held for 3 MP and 7 MLA seats in six states. This includes Atmakuru Assembly constituency in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.



The notification of the elections will be released on the 30th of this month as per the schedule of the Central Election Commission. The last date for filing nominations is June 6 followed by consideration of nominations on June 7. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 9.

The polling will be held on June 23 and the results will be announced on June 26. The by-election schedule ends on June 28. However, with the death of Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, a by-election to the Atmakur Assembly seat has been inevitable.