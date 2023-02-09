  • Menu
Central Election Commission releases schedule for MLC election in AP, Telangana

Central Election Commission releases schedule for MLC election in AP, Telangana
Highlights

The Election Commission has released a schedule for MLC elections of local bodies, teachers and graduates constituencies on Thursday.

The Election Commission has released a schedule for MLC elections of local bodies, teachers and graduates constituencies on Thursday. As part of this, elections will be held for 8 MLC constituencies of local bodies in Andhra Pradesh and one constituency in Telangana.

A notification will be released on February 16 and nominations can be filled till February 23. While the polling will be held on March 13 followed by counting and announcements of results on March 16.

The election will be held for local bodies in constituencies of Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, West Godavari, East Godavari, Srikakulam, Chittoor, Kurnool and MLC elections are going to be held in Telangana to Hyderabad local body constituencies.

