Central govt giving assistance to farmers: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Parliament member Daggubati Purandeswari said the Central government is giving assistance and co-operation to the farmers.

She addressed BJP Kisan Morcha state meeting at the party office on Wednesday, which was presided over by BJP Kisan Morcha president Chigurupati Kumar Swamy.

Purandeswari addressing the party leaders said the farmers should identify that Prime Minister is giving full co-operation to the farmers. She said special allocation was made for the agriculture sector in 100 backward districts in the country to help the farmers. She recalled that Union government is also giving assistance for the construction of pending irrigation projects. She said the Central government has given clarity on the MSP as per the Swaminathan committee report. She asked the Kisan Morcha to take up the farmers issues.

The BJP president said under the Kisan credit card scheme the government is giving seven percent subsidy to the farmers. She came down heavily on the Congress party and its policies on the farmers. She questioned what the Congress had done to the farmers in the UPA rule. She suggested the AP Kisan Morcha to fight against the middlemen.

BJP leaders Madhukar Ji, Kisan Morcha state general secretaries Ravi Raju, Surendranath Reddy, BJP state secretary M Prasad and other leaders spoke on the occasion.