Central medical team lauds AP govt. over over implementation of medical schemes

The Central medical team visited Krishna district on Sunday and inspected various primary health centers, social hospitals and YSR village clinics in the district for five days. The team visited the government hospital in Machilipatnam and thoroughly inspected the services provided to the patients, the implementation of Aarogyasri and the facilities provided to the patients.



The team expressed satisfaction knowing how the schemes being implemented with the funds sanctioned by the National Health Mission that are being received by the patients. District Hospital Coordinating Officer Dr. Indira Devi and Hospital Superintendent Dr. Jaya Kumar briefed the central medical team about the programs implemented here.

Earlier, DMHO Dr. Gitabai explained the programs being implemented in the district through a power point presentation to the central team at the office of the District Medical and Health Department in Machilipatnam. The team consists of Dr. Tripathi Shinde, Dr. Aseema Bhatnagar, Dr. Rashmi Wadwa, Dr. Aniket Chaudhary, Mr. Subhodh Jaiswal, Preeti Upadhyay, and Abhishek Dadich.

Meanwhile, Dr. Devi, Dr. Shirisha, Dr. Ramadevi and Dr. Subrahmanyam participated from the State Commissionerate of Medical and Health Department.