Central Sanskrit Universities unite for Sanskrit’s digital renaissance

TIRUPATI: Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, Prof GSR Krishnamurthy called for a united and technologically-driven approach to revitalise Sanskrit and Indian knowledge systems for the next generation.

He addressed the Fourth Utkarsha Samaroh (Excellence Ceremony) of India’s Central Sanskrit Universities in Nashik on Monday.

The event brought together eminent scholars, students and leaders of Sanskrit academia. The guests included Prof Murali Manohar Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, and Prof Srinivasa Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of the host institution, Central Sanskrit University. Together, they contributed to the success and intellectual richness of the ceremony.

In his keynote address, Prof Krishnamurthy stressed that the three Central Sanskrit Universities are working in close coordination to develop comprehensive strategies aimed at promoting Sanskrit education and cultural knowledge.

“We are in an era where ancient wisdom and modern tools must go hand in hand. Our universities are not working in isolation. We are pooling our resources, expertise and vision to take Sanskrit to greater heights,” he said.

He underscored the significance of adapting Sanskrit pedagogy to suit contemporary learners. “Our goal over the next decade is to harness modern technology to make Sanskrit’s profound knowledge accessible to students across India and beyond,” Prof Krishnamurthy remarked. He emphasised that this approach would not only preserve Sanskrit but also make it a dynamic force in modern education and intellectual discourse.

The Utkarsha Samaroh also featured extensive discussions by leading Sanskrit scholars on the integration of Indian culture and values into modern education. Speakers explored how digital platforms, multimedia resources and interdisciplinary approaches can make Sanskrit more engaging and impactful.

During this Utkarsha festival, a book on Vedic Mathematics, authored by Head of the department of Mathematics at NSU Prof V Ramesh Babu, was also released. Similarly, the book ‘Sri Chaitanya Philosophy’ was unveiled by the guests.