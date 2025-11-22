Central team inspects Polavaram project’s progress

Polavaram: A delegation from the Central Water Commission (CWC) visited the Polavaram irrigation project on Friday and conducted a detailed inspection of various project components. The team comprising Aditya Sharma, member of the CWC designs and research wing, chief engineer S S Bakhshill and M Raghuram, member secretary of the Polavaram Project Authority reviewed the progress and quality of the ongoing construction works.

They were accompanied by water resources department engineer-in-chief K Narasimhamurthy, Polavaram SE K Ramachandra Rao, quality control CE K Seshubabu, and DEs K Balakrishna, D Srinivas and Premchand. MEIL representatives, including GM A Gangadhar and DGM Murali Pammi, briefed the team on technical aspects and ongoing construction activities.

At the project viewpoint, officers from the Water Resources Department and MEIL presented updates on the overall progress. The delegation then visited the model dam, where officials explained the design features and functioning of different components.

The team later inspected the spillway, reviewing the condition and operation of gates, cylinders, and power packs. They also examined the upstream cofferdam, Gap-1 works, diaphragm wall, and the hydropower station under construction. At each site, the central team interacted with engineers and sought detailed information on technical parameters and the pace of work.