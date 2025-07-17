Central team praises NTR district’s efforts

Vijayawada: Members of the Central TB Division team lauded the efforts of district medical officials and staff in controlling and preventing Tuberculosis (TB), emphasising that proper public awareness is key to curbing the disease.

On Wednesday, the Central government’s TB Division team visited Vijayawada to assess the on-ground implementation of the “TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” (TB-Free India Campaign) in the district. Their visit included a stop at the APIIC Colony Urban Primary Health Centre, where they reviewed the progress of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan programme. They inquired about public awareness campaigns, disease diagnosis, distribution of free medicines to patients, and details of preventative measures. Subsequently, the teaminspected the CDST-TB Lab at Siddhartha Medical College, expressing satisfaction with the services provided.

District medical officials briefed the central team on the conduct of medical tests, provision of appropriate treatment, and details of nutritional support provided to patients through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana scheme. They also shared information regarding the distribution of nutritional kits by Ni-kshay Mitras (supporters). Officials explained that they are taking measures to identify TB patients in every village and provide them with improved treatment.

As part of their visit, the Central team interacted with Ni-kshay Mitras. Food kits were distributed to patients receiving treatment, with support from Vasavya Mahila Mandali and Apollo Tyres Healthcare Centre. The team also engaged with TB champions and felicitated them with medals.

Central team members Dr Bhawani Singh Kushwaha, Dr D Dharmarao, and Gangadhar Das, alongside State TB Officer Dr T Ramesh and District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini, Secretary of Vasavya Mahila Mandali G Rashmi and others participated.