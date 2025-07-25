Live
Central team to review rural devpt works
Puttaparthi: A Central team will conduct an eight-day field inspection of rural development works across selected mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district. In light of the visit, District Collector T S Chetan instructed officials concerned to compile and submit all relevant data and reports.
On Thursday, a review meeting was held at the Collector’s Mini Conference Hall, where members of the Central Team Dayakar Reddy and Chudamani Reddy discussed the implementation of rural development schemes funded by the Central government with district officials.
Collector Chetan stated that the Central team will visit eight Gram Panchayats across Amarapuram, Gandlapenta, and Ramagiri mandals from July 25 to August 1. During the visit, they will assess various development initiatives and interact with beneficiaries directly.
The inspection will focus on key areas such as MGNREGA works, pension distribution, functioning of women self-help groups, housing schemes, watershed management, and overall performance of the Gram Panchayats. The Collector instructed all departmental heads to ensure detailed documentation and transparency regarding the schemes implemented under their purview. PDs of DWMA, DRDA, and Housing Departments Narsayya, Vijaya Prasad, Venkata Narayana and DPO Samatha, among others, attended the meeting.