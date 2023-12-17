Live
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
- PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
- Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers
Just In
Central team visits Kandukur, Talupur villages
Members of the inter-ministerial central team visited Kandukuru village under Anantapur rural and Talapuru village of Atmakuru mandal on Saturday to study drought situation.
Anantapur: Members of the inter-ministerial central team visited Kandukuru village under Anantapur rural and Talapuru village of Atmakuru mandal on Saturday to study drought situation.
The central team members Ponnuswamy, Mahesh Kumar, Kailash Shankla and others visited the fields of a farmer A Narayanappa in Kandukuru village and inspected the damaged green gram dal crop.
The team members spoke to several farmers and enquired about the damage to their crops. They examined the details of kandi crop damage in Talapuru village of Atmakuru mandal.
The district officers submitted reports of crop damages to the central team.
Joint Collector Ketan Garg, Chief Planning Officer Ashok Kumar Reddy, RDO Grandhi Venkatesh, Agriculture department JD Umamaheswaramma, Rekulakunta ARS principal scientist Sahadeva Reddy, HLC SE Rajasekhar, Animal Husbandry department JD Subrahmanyam, Horticulture DD Raghunatha Reddy, APMIP PD Feroze Khan, RWS SE Ihashan Basha were present in the programme.
Public Health EE Satish Reddy, Dwama PD Venugopal Reddy, DRDA PD Narasimha Reddy, Agriculture DD Maddileti, Ground Water DD Tippeswamy, Tahsildar Vijayalakshmi, district, division, mandal officers of various departments, secretariat employees, farmers and others participated.