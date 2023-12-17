Central team visits Kandukur, Talupur villages

Anantapur: Members of the inter-ministerial central team visited Kandukuru village under Anantapur rural and Talapuru village of Atmakuru mandal on Saturday to study drought situation.

The central team members Ponnuswamy, Mahesh Kumar, Kailash Shankla and others visited the fields of a farmer A Narayanappa in Kandukuru village and inspected the damaged green gram dal crop.

The team members spoke to several farmers and enquired about the damage to their crops. They examined the details of kandi crop damage in Talapuru village of Atmakuru mandal.

The district officers submitted reports of crop damages to the central team.

Joint Collector Ketan Garg, Chief Planning Officer Ashok Kumar Reddy, RDO Grandhi Venkatesh, Agriculture department JD Umamaheswaramma, Rekulakunta ARS principal scientist Sahadeva Reddy, HLC SE Rajasekhar, Animal Husbandry department JD Subrahmanyam, Horticulture DD Raghunatha Reddy, APMIP PD Feroze Khan, RWS SE Ihashan Basha were present in the programme.

Public Health EE Satish Reddy, Dwama PD Venugopal Reddy, DRDA PD Narasimha Reddy, Agriculture DD Maddileti, Ground Water DD Tippeswamy, Tahsildar Vijayalakshmi, district, division, mandal officers of various departments, secretariat employees, farmers and others participated.