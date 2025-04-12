Central team visits Tadepalligudem

Bhimavaram: A central team comprising Kunal Satyarthi, Joint Secretary, Digital India Land Records, visited the 23rd ward of Tadepalligudem town on Friday to get the views of the people of Tadepalligudem, which has been taken up as a pilot project for re-survey in the state. On this occasion, a meeting was organised under the chairmanship of district joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy. It was attended by Kunal Satyarthi and IAS officer Niranjan Kumar Sudansh. Speaking at the meeting organised on this occasion, they asked the people whether they had faced any difficulties due to the re-survey and what benefits it had brought.

In this context, many expressed their opinions and said that the authorities had informed them about the re-survey in advance, which enabled them to cooperate with the survey and that they did not face any difficulties.

Municipal Administration Director RJ Vidyullatha, Survey Department Deputy Director Kumar, Rajahmundry Regional Director Balaswamy, RDO Khatib Kausar Bhano, District Survey Officer K Joshua, Municipal Commissioner M Yesubabu, Tadepalligudem Tahsildar M Sunil Kumar, Pentapadu Tahsildar M Seetharatnam, officials of Revenue, Survey and Municipal departments, and others participated in this meeting.

As part of the Resurvey Project - Land Records Computerisation, a review committee meeting was held at National Institute of Technology, Tadepalligudem under the chairmanship of Kunal Satyarthi and Niranjan Kumar Sudhanshu, Director General, YASHADA, Pune. Bolisetty Srinivas, Government Whip and Tadepalligudem MLA attended as the chief guest.