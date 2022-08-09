Central teams to visit flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh from today

Central teams will tour the state from the 9th of this month to assess the damage in the Godavari flood-affected areas. Headed by Ravinesh Kumar, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Home Affairs (NDMA), six members will form two teams to reassess the losses in the flood-affected areas. The team members will reach Visakhapatnam directly from Delhi on Tuesday afternoon and collect the details regarding the flood conditions and damages.



The central team will visit Alluri Sitaramaraju, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and Eluru districts on the 10th and 11th after staying at Visakhapatnam for the night. Later, both teams will reach Vijayawada together and meet with CM YS Jagan.



The team will stay in Vijayawada on the 11th night and return to Delhi on the 12th. Dr. K. Manoharan, Shravan Kumar Singh, P. Devender Rao, M. Murugunathan, and Arvind Kumar Soni are members of the central team, Disaster Management MD BR Ambedkar said.