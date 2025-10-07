Centre always ready to support Amaravati: Union Minister

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale affirmed that the Central government is fully committed to extending all possible assistance for the development of Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amaravati.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday, the Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing rapidly on the path of development.

He said that the Central government aims to raise the country’s economy to $30 trillion by 2047 and is implementing several initiatives to eradicate poverty. According to NITI Aayog statistics, over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past decade since Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, he said.

Later, the Minister participated in a welfare programme in Mangalagiri, where he distributed hearing aid devices to beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Rehabilitation Scheme for Persons with Disabilities.