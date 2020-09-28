Centre amending laws to favour corporate sector: AITUC

Vizianagaram: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) is strongly opposing the policies being implemented by the Union government. On Monday Bugata Ashok, district secretary of AITUC and others staged a dharna at lower tank bund at Vizianagaram district and alleged that the Centre was violating all labour laws and trying to harass the working community.



He alleged, "The BJP government was working for the benefit of the corporate community and amending all the laws in favour of Ambanis and Adanis. The agriculture Bills, which were passed by the Parliament would not help the farming community in anyway."

He further expressed concern over encouraging privatisation of public sector companies.

"The Modi government is gradually handing over public sector units like BSNL, LIC and Railways to private management. It's completely false propaganda that Atmanirbhar Bharat would help many sectors. We, the working, labour community would intensify protests to obstruct the anti-labour policies," he said.

S Rangaraju, T Jeevan and A Ramulu are among those who participated in the protest.