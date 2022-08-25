Centre assures Andhra Pradesh help in construction of medical colleges

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini met Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and sought his cooperation and assistance for completing various development works.

She met him at Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed about various development projects in Medical and Health department in the State. In a memorandum submitted to him, she said the Centre had given permissions for the construction of medical colleges in Paderu, Machilipatnam and Piduguralla and buildings were under construction for the medical colleges. She sought financial assistance from the Centre.

The Minister recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to set up medical colleges in 26 districts. She sought the cooperation of the Centre for the construction of 16 new medical colleges, which were under construction.

Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the Centre will extend all types of cooperation to the State and added that there is a chance to construct a medical college for every 10 lakh population. He said, if more government medical colleges come up, it would be useful to medical students and poor patients. He assured that he will sanction permission for the construction of ESI Hospitals in AP, if proposals are submitted.

Principal Secretary Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu, AP Resident commissioner in Delhi Praveen Prakash have accompanied Minister Rajini.