Centre clarifies of Privatisation of Vizag Steel plant, says no second thought on it

The Central Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again made a key announcement on the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel and clarified that the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel has not stopped.

The centre dismissed the reports that the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel has been stopped and made it clear that there is no intention of stopping the privatization of steel. In this order, it said that the process of disinvestment in Visakha Steel is going on and opined that the withdrawal process is going on with the cooperation of the government and the company.

The centre claimed there is no deadlock on the withdrawal process of RINL and disclosed that efforts are being made to improve the performance of RINL.