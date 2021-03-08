Centre clarifies on Polavaram Project works, says it will be completed by next April

The central government has made it clear that work on the Polavaram project will be completed by April next year. Union Minister Kataria replied in writing to a question by TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that the details were furnished as per the revised schedule issued by Polavaram Project Authority. He explained the schedule on the completion of tasks.

The minister said that the spillway works are expected to be completed by May and the crust gates by April. He further added that th construction of the Polavaram Copper Dam is expected to be completed by June.

He asserted that the right and left canals of the ECRF Dam are expected to be completed by April 2022. "Land acquisition and rehabilitation work will also be completed by April 2022," Kataria added.