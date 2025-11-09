Centre clears AP-Chhattisgarh iron ore slurry pipeline

Amaravati: The Union Ministry of Steel has granted approval to Luxembourg's ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel (AMNS India) for constructing an iron ore slurry pipeline connecting Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh via Odisha. The clearance was accorded under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act, 1962. It authorizes right of way for the corridor that will transport ore directly to AMNS India’s upcoming steel plant at Anakapalle.

AMNS India is set to build India's largest greenfield steel plant near Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh. In the first phase, AMNS India will set up an 8.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) plant, later expanding it to 24 MTPA with a total investment of over ₹1.5 lakh crore.

The proposed pipeline will carry iron ore in slurry form, providing an energy-efficient and low-emission alternative to rail and road transport. The project is expected to create a sustainable logistics backbone, substantially cutting transport costs and carbon intensity.

The approval clears a critical hurdle for AMNS India’s integrated steel plant at Anakapalle, one of India’s largest greenfield steel projects. The first phase, with 8.2 MTPA capacity, has already secured environmental clearance from the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. With both key approvals in place, the construction of the plant and pipeline is expected to begin shortly.

The Anakapalle facility will deploy state-of-the-art technologies for energy conservation, water recycling, and emissions reduction, aligning with India’s decarbonization goals. Once operational, the plant is projected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs while catalyzing industrial growth across coastal Andhra.

IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the development as “a testament to Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in delivering world-class infrastructure, swift clearances, and proactive governance”. He said the project would “enhance India’s position in the global steel value chain and reinforce investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem.”

AMNS India, a joint venture between global steel giants ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, operates across Gujarat, Odisha, and Maharashtra and is rapidly expanding its footprint nationwide. The Anakapalle investment represents a multi-billion-dollar commitment toward India’s target of achieving 300 MTPA steel capacity by 2030, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a pivotal player in the country’s industrial growth story.