Centre committed for completion of Polavaram project, says union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Modi government is committed to completing the Polavaram project as promised to the people of Andhra Pradesh and that it was their responsibility to complete the Polavaram. He along with Chief Minister YS Jagan toured Polavaram rehabilitation villages. He first met the residents of Indukurupeta 1 in East Godavari district and then conducted a review with the Thaduvai resettlers in West Godavari district.

Union Minister Shekhawat said that the resettlement colony was good and appreciated the better facilities provided to the displaced. He said the centre is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and would complete the Polavaram project as promised. He said he would tour again before the project is completed and later spoke to the resettlement colony residents and learned of their problems.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that if Polavaram is completed, Andhra Pradesh will be more verdant and the Centre needs to take the initiative and complete it soon. Authorities were ordered to pay more attention to the work of the rehabilitation colony. The chief minister said that the state government has also promised to help the displaced along with the central package. The Union Minister, CM, and State Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav were also present on the occasion.