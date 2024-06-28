Live
- CM Siddaramaiah, state ministers meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- Licence to kill? Mumbai RTO audit says 76K DLs issued on fake driving tests
- Military men, choppers to be pressed into service for 'Welcome to the Jungle' Kashmir schedule
- CM Mamata Banerjee welcomes bail to Hemant Soren
- ESOPs by foreign cos in India not under GST
- UltraTech buys 23% in India Cements in `1,885-cr deal
- NCAER forecasts 7.5% GDP growth for FY25
- Maha tops FDI inflows chart
- Banks, FIs supporting economic growth
- Ticketless travel: Samastipur division imposed fines on 2.09 lakh erring train passengers
Just In
Centre gives final touches to Rs 5,367 cr industrial corridors in AP
Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool district and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in YSR district will be development with an investment of Rs 5,367 cr
New Delhi: The Centre has given final touches to two projects for the development of the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool district and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in YSR district with an investment of Rs 5,367 crores, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday.
The projects being implemented under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) aim to create advanced infrastructure to attract industries and they are strategically located near major highways, railway lines and seaports.
These projects also aim to stimulate socio-economic progress and generate significant employment opportunities.
The projects were taken up at a meeting chaired by the additional secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur, on June 21.
During the meeting, all projects were evaluated for their integrated planning and conformity with the PM Gati Shakti principles. Emphasis was placed on socio-economic benefits, improved connectivity, reduced transit costs, and enhanced efficiency, the ministry said.