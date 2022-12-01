Centre giving funds to AP beyond Special Status, claims BJP

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs and BJP AP in-charge Vellamvelly Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that Central funds had been given to AP beyond the special status. In response to a media person's question about what the Central government has done to Andhra Pradesh, he said that only the Central government is doing everything to AP.

He criticised the YSRCP government for attaching its tags to all the schemes implemented with Central government funds and constructions done with central funds. He clarified that the Jana Sena party is with them and they are going ahead with Pawan Kalyan for the 2024 elections. He said that BJP has strengthened in Andhra Pradesh also like Telangana and will achieve good results in the next elections.

Later, Union Minister Muraleedharan met with key BJP leaders at the party office in Rajamahendravaram. BJP State president Somu Veerraju presided over the meeting. All India Joint General Secretary Siva Prakash spoke about strengthening the party institutionally in the State.

Union Minister Muraleedharan congratulated the State BJP leaders on the success of Sampark Abhiyan, Prajaporu and other programmes organised in Eluru under the auspices of BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha and SC Morcha.

Somu Veerraju explained the steps taken to make the party a formidable force in the State. State chief secretary Madhukar, MLC PVN Madhav, State chief secretaries Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju, Bitra Sivanarayana and others attended the meeting.