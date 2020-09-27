Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari said the role of the centre in the matter of state's capital was very limited. Speaking to media on Sunday, she said she would work hard to bring the BJP to power in the southern region as a gratitude for the party for giving priority to her despite having more talented people in the BJP. She thanked the BJP supremacy for giving her the post of BJP general secretary.

She further said that after the meeting with the office bearers, the decision on any strategies in the state would be implemented in the southern region to that extent. He said bringing the BJP to power at a time when regional parties were strong in the south would not be so easu but would stand by the people and instill confidence in the people to grow into a formidable force. Speaking on the agriculture bill she said it would benefit farmers despite a few concerns. Purendaswari said that the BJP top brass would decide on alliance with the TDP.

The BJP national president JP Nadda announced the national executive body with 13 vice-presidents, 13 national secretaries, 23 national delegates and eight secretaries. DK Aruna and Purandeshwari from Telugu states got a place in it. DK Aruna from Telangana has been appointed as the National Vice President by the party's National President JP Nadda. Orders were issued on Saturday appointing Purandeswari as the national general secretary. While former president of Telangana K Lakshma is elected as OBC Morcha and Satya Kumar of Andhra Pradesh will continue as national secretary.