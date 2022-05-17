Centre identifies Gold deposits at Masaipeta hills in Nellore, CCTV cameras sent underground

The Central Government has been searching for gold, copper and white quartz on Masaipeta Hill in the Udayagiri mandal and has been busy drilling. Under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Mines, mapping has been carried out and drilling work has been carried out for some time to find out the extent of mineral deposits in the hill.

Against this context, the Geological Survey of India conducted drilling at 500 to 1000 feet in five locations on the hill and collected 46 samples and handed them over to the lab for testing.

It has been found to have deposits of gold, copper and white quartz in more than two thousand hectares of land in the area. On Monday, a team of officers from Hyderabad reached the drilling site with a Geological Survey of India vehicle and inspected it.

The CCTV cameras are being sent underground to collect the area drilled at a depth of 150 meters. Residents of the area are hopeful that the Udayagiri plateau will thrive despite the mineral deposits.