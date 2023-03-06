  • Menu
'Centre initiated reforms in education, dairy industry'

Union Minister L Murugan taking part in MLC election campaign in Nellore on Sunday

Union Minister L Murugan says Modi’s govt is focusing on development of fisheries and animal husbandry sectors

Nellore: Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries L Murugan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was extending all assistance for the development of fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in the country. Addressing a press conference in Nellore city on Sunday, he said the Centre has initiated several reforms in the dairy industry and education sector.


The Union Minister took part in the campaign of East Rayalaseema Graduates constituency BJP MLC candidate Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy and Teachers' constituency BJP candidate Kuttuboina Brahmanandam campaigned in Vedayapalem area of Nellore Rural constituency.


BJP MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, party's Kisan Morcha national vice-president S Suresh Reddy, BJP State vice-president P Surendra Reddy, State spokesperson Karnati Anjaneya Reddy, BJP district president G Bharath Kumar and others were present on the occasion.




