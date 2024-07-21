Centre likely to extend support to AP in Budget says Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar expressed confidence that the Central government will allocate the funds to AP in the coming Union Budget. He said he will try to get the funds for the projects. He addressed media after conducting the review meeting with the GGH officials, RUBs, ROBs in Guntur city at the collectorate on Saturday, he said the Central government will give priority to the AP in the fund allocation.

He recalled that the Union government has already sanctioned Amaravathi Outer Ringroad at a cost of Rs15,000 crore. He further said that there is a need to construct at least 12 bridges around Guntur city at a cost of Rs2,000 crore and added that if the bridges, Guntur city will develop. He said for the construction of ROB, RUBs DPR were finalised, we will move in Delhi for the projects and added that YSRCP is in power in the GMC.

He said there is a need to solve more problems in the GMC and added that in the next meeting I will review the GMC. He said the GMC superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar solved some problems in the GGH and will take steps to render better medical services in the GGH.



He said YSRCP activist Sk Rasheed was murdered due to old rivalry in Vinukonda and questioned why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not visit Macherla, when TDP activist Chandraiah was murdered. He said, if former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will walk on the roads, development will come to a grinding halt in the state.MLA B Ramanjaneyulu , district collector S Nagalakshmi were also present.

