Centre nod for road projects in 3 states

New Delhi: The Union government has approved road projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore in Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved widening of National Highway-167 with a total capital cost of Rs 3,175.08 crore in Telangana, MoRTH said in a separate release.

The project from Gudebellur to Mahbubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor to 4-Lane Standard in Telangana with a total project length of 80.01 km and total capital cost of Rs 3175.08 crore will be executed in hybrid annuity mode (HAM) under NH (O) scheme (National Highways (Original). To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as a 4-lane standard.