Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in Gaza

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that its forces killed a Palestinian militant in northern Gaza.

The troops identified and subsequently killed a militant who crossed the Yellow Line, which marks Israeli-controlled areas under the ceasefire, approaching them and posing an immediate threat, the IDF said in a statement on Saturday (local time).

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," it said.

Several other Palestinians were wounded earlier Saturday by Israeli forces in southern and central Gaza during building demolitions, Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported.

Also on Saturday, Palestinian Minister of Social Development Samah Hamad said that about 85 per cent of the population in Gaza is in need of emergency relief and recovery support, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of families in need in the enclave has surged from 86,000 before the war to about 320,000 at present, Hamad told reporters in Ramallah.

"The situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly difficult, and the main reason is the Israeli occupation's refusal to allow the entry of essential supplies needed by the Strip's residents," Hamad said.

She said that her ministry is coordinating with international and UN bodies to secure financial support and pressure Israel to allow the entry of food, medicine, and other necessities.

The Hamas-run Gaza media office said Tuesday that 31,178 trucks had entered the enclave since the ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, out of a planned total of 72,000.

In a statement, the office said that the shipments, including humanitarian aid, commercial supplies, and fuel, represented a compliance rate of about 43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Amjad al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, told Xinhua that humanitarian assistance is declining due to ongoing Israeli restrictions and obstacles facing international organisations.

He added that the volume of assistance entering the enclave remains far below actual needs, with medical supplies currently meeting only around 10 per cent of demand.