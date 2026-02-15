Devotees flock to Shiva temples amid Maha Shivaratri in AP, Telangana

Devotees across the country, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have flocked to Shiva temples to observe Maha Shivaratri. From early morning, worshippers have been performing abhishekams and special pujas to Lord Shiva, with temples resonating with the chanting of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

In Srisailam, a large number of devotees have been queuing for darshan since dawn. The temple is filled with the sacred sound of Shiva's name as devotees light lamps and pray for their wishes to be granted. Many have been visiting the temple with Shivamala for years, believing that their wishes on Maha Shivaratri will be fulfilled and that the day offers a path to divine blessings.

Grand Celebrations at Rajanna Sircilla

The Mahashivratri festivities are being celebrated with grandeur at the Bhimeshwara Swamy Temple in Rajanna Sircilla district, an affiliate of Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Devasthanam. Devotees are paying respects to Lord Shiva by offering cow noses, an act symbolising devotion. The entire temple is filled with the chanting of Shiva’s name, creating a spiritual atmosphere of devotion and reverence.