Centre of Excellence to be set up at KSRM

Kadapa: KSRM, Kadapa, with an academic excellence of 44 years, added one more feather in its cap, as it going to establish India’s second centre of excellence with large scale Robotic FGF 3D printing facility with an investment of One crore rupees.

It is a highly sophisticated 3D printing lab by renowned VOILA Scientific Needs Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Bengaluru-based GND solutions. This transformative strategy for the Digital Era in 3D technology with Fused Granulate Fabrication has been widely used in several well known companies in every nook and corner of the country.

This technology is widely useful in Medical technology in detection of diseases, this will helps to reduce invaluable time and enhances productivity with novel designs.