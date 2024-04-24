Live
- Metal, PSU stocks lead market gains
- Congress ready to set 'dangerous precedent' by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi
- Countdown starts for polling for 14 LS seats in K'taka, public campaigning to end today
- Where are the two crore jobs that were promised, asks Congress chief Kharge as Kerala prepares to vote
- Ericsson, IIT Kanpur's tech incubator F.I.R.S.T to drive financial solution innovations
- WhatsApp Update: Admins Can Soon Hide Specific Groups From Comunity List
- Massive Rally Held in Southern Constituency as Jana Sena, TDP and BJP Unite for Election Campaign
- Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections
- YSR Congress Party MLA Candidate Conducts Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam
- Fan Support Grows for Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Election Campaign
Just In
Centre of Excellence to be set up at KSRM
KSRM, Kadapa, with an academic excellence of 44 years, added one more feather in its cap, as it going to establish India’s second centre of excellence with large scale Robotic FGF 3D printing facility with an investment of One crore rupees.
Kadapa: KSRM, Kadapa, with an academic excellence of 44 years, added one more feather in its cap, as it going to establish India’s second centre of excellence with large scale Robotic FGF 3D printing facility with an investment of One crore rupees.
It is a highly sophisticated 3D printing lab by renowned VOILA Scientific Needs Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Bengaluru-based GND solutions. This transformative strategy for the Digital Era in 3D technology with Fused Granulate Fabrication has been widely used in several well known companies in every nook and corner of the country.
This technology is widely useful in Medical technology in detection of diseases, this will helps to reduce invaluable time and enhances productivity with novel designs.