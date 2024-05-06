Ongole: Income Tax guest house inaugurated

Ongole: Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh S Narasamma inaugurated the Guest House for Income Tax officers here on Sunday. Narasamma, who was born, brought up, and educated in Yerragondapalem of the Prakasam district sanctioned funds for the guest house.

She expressed her happiness and gratitude for inviting her to her native district as the programme’s chief guest and allowing her to inaugurate the guest house.

Speaking at a meeting conducted with the income tax officials and the chartered accountants, the chief commissioner explained the changes being made, and initiative being taken in the department for the convenience of taxpayers. Principal Commissioner of Income Tax at Vijayawada B Sunitha explained that the new software introduced for filing the tax has made it simple to file tax.

Later, the chief commissioner was grandly felicitated by her teacher Venkateswarlu, her friends in the school and colleges, the department officials, and the chartered accountants.

Income Tax Joint Commissioner at Guntur, Sandhya Rani, Assistant Commissioner Silvan Raju, Income Tax Officer M Doss, and income tax officers and department officials from Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala and Narasarao Pet, and others participated in the programme.