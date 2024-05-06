Purandeswari contesting to benefit Naidu, alleges Narendra

Rajamahendravaram: Radha-Ranga Mitramandali state president and YSRCP leader Vangaveeti Narendra took part in the election campaign to support Rajahmundry City YSRCP MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram in wards 2 and 9 here on Sunday.

Speaking at the campaign, Narendra said that BJP chief Purandeswari is contesting from Rajahmundry only to benefit TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He criticised Purandeswari for not having any commitment to the parties and for being politically degraded. He alleged that Naidu was seeking office and doing politics to loot the state treasury.

Naidu who came to power after making 696 promises in 2014 did not implement even a single promise. Now, again he came with the BJP and Jana Sena alliance to deceive people with promises that are impossible to implement, he said.

He said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the eradication of poverty by providing a welfare regime. He said that no government is providing such a welfare regime in any state in the country.

He said that welfare and development will continue in the state only if Jagan Mohan Reddy is elected as CM once again. Vangaveeti Narendra requested people to elect Margani Bharat as Rajahmundry City MLA and MP candidate Dr Guduri

Srinivas.