Poonch attack BJP's pre-poll stunt: Channi
Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday stoked a controversy after he said that the recent terror attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy which took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was a pre-election stunt by the BJP.
"These are all stunts and not terrorist attacks. These are nothing but BJP's pre-poll stunt."
“There is no truth in it. BJP is playing with people’s lives and bodies,” the former Chief Minister said.
Accusing the BJP of orchestrating such incidents to sway elections, Channi alleged that such attacks are premeditated and executed to bolster the BJP’s electoral prospects. “Whenever elections come, such stunts are played. Similar attacks happened during the last general elections,” Channi said.
One IAF personnel was killed while four sustained injuries after their convoy was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday evening. The attack occurred at Sanai village in Surankote. One of the four personnel who were injured in the attack died in a hospital, while the remaining three are stable, officials have said.
Meanwhile, a massive search and cordon operation to locate the terrorists involved in the attack is currently underway. The operation is being carried out by joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.