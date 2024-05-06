Campaign reaches crucial stage in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: The electoral battle in Srikalahasti Assembly constituency has reached a critical juncture with both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP intensifying their campaigns as the polling day looms just one week away.

The political arena has become a battleground of words, as both sides engage in mudslinging, trading personal remarks while advocating for their respective visions for constituency development, bolstered by their party manifestos.

Incumbent MLA and YSRCP candidate, Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, seeks a second term, facing off against his 2019 rival, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy of the TDP, whom he defeated by a substantial margin of over 38,000 votes in the last Assembly elections. The previous election witnessed a significant divergence in their vote shares, with Madhusudan Reddy securing 55.89 per cent of the votes compared to Sudheer's 36.43 per cent.

This electoral bout holds historical resonance, as Madhusudan Reddy previously lost to Sudheer's father, TDP stalwart Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, in the 2014 elections. However, Sudheer now endeavours to clinch his maiden term as MLA, buoyed by the support of TDP's alliance partners, JSP and BJP, as well as leveraging his family's political legacy, with his father having served as MLA for five consecutive terms, fostering deep-rooted connections within the constituency.

Conversely, YSRCP candidate Madhusudan Reddy, who secured the ticket for the first time in 2014, persevered through setbacks to maintain his candidacy in 2019. Over the past five years, he claims to have remained deeply engaged with the community, asserting that he has addressed their concerns. Particularly noteworthy was his assistance to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing crucial aid to those in distress.

He pins his electoral hopes on the welfare initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, coupled with his own constituency-specific initiatives, believing they will garner him the requisite support for a second term as MLA. Against this backdrop, the campaign narratives of both the candidates assume utmost importance. The YSRCP candidate has consistently criticised TDP's Sudheer, portraying him as a non-local who only surfaces during election season, suggesting he may not be available to the people in times of need. This narrative urges voters to consider whether they want the local candidate or a non-local candidate before deciding to whom they should vote.

In rebuttal, Sudheer contends that he has always been accessible to constituents, citing extraordinary circumstances such as the Covid-19 pandemic and his father's illness, which temporarily necessitated his absence from Srikalahasti.

He asserts his commitment to the constituency, emphasising his current endeavour to establish a permanent residence within Srikalahasti, ensuring constant accessibility to the people at all times.