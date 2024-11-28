Centre releases funds to AP for tourism development

Vijayawada : The Centre has released Rs 113.75 crore under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) in the first instalment to give boost to tourism sector in the state, according to minister for tourism, culture and cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that the funds would be spent for developing Akhand Godavari and Gandikota tourist spots. “SASCI funds will be spent for improving infrastructure and facilities to attract tourists from across the country as well as other countries,” he said.

The Union finance ministry clarified that the second instalment would be released after 75 per cent of the first instalment was spent.

The minister said that a detailed project report has been submitted to the Centre regarding the programmes undertaken by the state government. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their cooperation for the development of tourism in the state.

He recalled the statement of the Chief Minister that the future belongs to tourism and the Centre released the funds to make it a reality.

Durgesh said that the dream of the Deputy Chief Minister that Gandhikota could be developed as ‘Indian Grand Canyon’ would be made into reality.