  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Centre sanctions ` 1,292.65 cr for greenfield highway in AP

Centre sanctions ` 1,292.65 cr for greenfield highway in AP
x
Highlights

The 32 km 6-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor will be in Hybrid Annuity Mode

Vijayawada: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 1,292.65 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32 km long 6-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Hybrid Annuity Mode in Andhra Pradesh.


In a series of tw eets, Gadkari said the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor starts from Bengaluru STRR which utilises the existing Bengaluru-Hyderabad (NH-44) till the Kodikonda checkpost on NH 44. Gadkari said thereafter, the proposed


Greenfield Economic Corridor traverses from Kodikonda checkpost (Kodur village) on NH-44 (Bangalore-Hyderabad Road) to Muppavaram village near Addanki on NH-16.


He said that from Muppavaram, the alignment utilises the existing NH-16 till Vijayawada.


The entire corridor from Kodikonda checkpost to Muppavaram with a length of 342.5 km is completely a greenfield highway.


This stretch in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh is proposed to be developed in 14 packages, he added.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X