Centre sanctions ` 1,292.65 cr for greenfield highway in AP

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 1,292.65 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32 km long 6-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Hybrid Annuity Mode in Andhra Pradesh.





In a series of tw eets, Gadkari said the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor starts from Bengaluru STRR which utilises the existing Bengaluru-Hyderabad (NH-44) till the Kodikonda checkpost on NH 44. Gadkari said thereafter, the proposed





Greenfield Economic Corridor traverses from Kodikonda checkpost (Kodur village) on NH-44 (Bangalore-Hyderabad Road) to Muppavaram village near Addanki on NH-16.





He said that from Muppavaram, the alignment utilises the existing NH-16 till Vijayawada.





The entire corridor from Kodikonda checkpost to Muppavaram with a length of 342.5 km is completely a greenfield highway.





This stretch in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh is proposed to be developed in 14 packages, he added.











