Centre sanctions Rs 77 cr for Gandikota development

Guntur: The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 77.91 crore for the development of Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh.

This decision came in response to a request from the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications on Thursday.

Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar sent a letter to the Union Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on November 4, asking for financial support to enhance the fort’s infrastructure in the state.

In his letter, Chandrasekhar emphasised the necessity of improving facilities at the historic Gandikota to better accommodate tourists. He highlighted the need for better road access, accommodation options, and guided tours.

Investing in the development of Gandikota as a tourist destination would not only create employment opportunities but also bolster the economies of surrounding communities. The State government has already submitted a Detailed Project Report for the development of Gandikota. He said that enhancing tourism in Andhra Pradesh would not only promote the region but also honor a site that represents India’s historical resilience and cultural diversity.