  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Centre should link Aadhaar with sale of liquor

Kolla Madhu President, Citizens Association, Ongole
x

Kolla Madhu President, Citizens Association, Ongole

Highlights

The Central government should seriously consider the proposal of linking Aadhaar card with the sale of alcohol, as it did in other services.

The Central government should seriously consider the proposal of linking Aadhaar card with the sale of alcohol, as it did in other services.

Though I do not support the denial of welfare schemes to the poor, observing the expenditure on liquor with the help of Aadhaar number helps the government to decide whether the money transferring scheme is really required or not.

Also, this will help in the reduction of atrocities against women and increase the happiness quotient in families.

— Kolla Madhu President, Citizens Association, Ongole

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X