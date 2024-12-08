Centre to extend all help to AP in green energy

Amaravati : The Centre has positively responded to the request of the Andhra Pradesh government to extend all necessary help both in promoting renewable energy and other urban developmental works. This assurance was given by Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Energy Efficiency Programme in Andhra Pradesh the Union Minister appreciated the efforts of AP in energy saving. “AP is the first state to introduce energy saving measures by distributing energy efficient appliances, including induction stoves. Energy saving measures will be followed throughout the country,” Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that there was a good response to the Urjaveers and 12,000 people got registered in 15 days. “Urjaveers can earn money by bringing awareness among people on energy-saving measures,” he said.

He said with the flexible and virtual working culture people, including women if imparted the necessary skills will have abundant opportunities to earn money sitting at home.

“Special measures have been taken to upgrade skills among people. Energy saving induction stoves are being distributed to 55,600 Anganwadis by which 20 per cent power can be saved,” he said.

Alleging that the previous YSRCP regime bought power at a higher cost, Naidu said that the state had to pay money to power suppliers even without utilising the power. “The state government is studying the problems inherited from the earlier regime in the power department. The power department is in doldrums for the last five years and the present government is trying to cleanse the department,” he said.

"They (previous government) could not complete the construction of power stations on time. The whole (power) department is in doldrums due to wrong decisions of YSRCP government which purchased power at a higher cost," he said.

Naidu said, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged by the US Department of Justice over his alleged role in a years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials, including from AP, in exchange for favourable solar power contracts. This allegation was refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

He said the state government started focusing more on green energy and aims to get Rs 10 lakh crore in the power sector in the next five years.