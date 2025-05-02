Centre urged to settle bank pension updation out of court

Vijayawada: TheAll India Bank Pensioners’ and Retirees’ Confederation (AIBPARC) advisor GD Nadaf urged the Central Government and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to settle the implementation of pension updation outside court.

Nadaf was the chief guest at the members’ meeting of AIBPARC affiliates, organised by its AP and Telangana unit deputy secretary Boppana Mohan Rao here on Thursday.

AIBPARC Deputy General Secretary KBG Tilak presided over the meeting.

Nadaf highlighted that pension regulations are modelled on those of the Government and RBI, supported by a robust pension fund exceeding Rs 4.27 lakh crore, including State Bank of India, as of March 2024.

Nadaf further demanded that the special allowance introduced in the 10th Bipartite Settlement by IBA be included in the calculation of gratuity and basic pension for bank pensioners who retired after November 1, 2012.

AIBPARC working president S Kuppuswamy called on the Union Ministry of Finance to amend guidelines to restore the commuted value of pensions after 10 years from the date of commutation, instead of the current 15 years.

AIBPARC vice-presidents K Chandrasekaran and K Suryanarayana Murthy stressed the need for a formal consultative forum for apex-level pensioners and retirees’ organisations at the IBA level.

Canara Bank Syndicate Pensioners and Retirees Association (CBSPRA) treasurer MS Prakash Rao also addressed the participants.

GD Nadaf garlanded the portrait of AIBPARC AP and Telangana unit former Secretary K Prabhakar and paid tributes on his 79th birth anniversary on May 1.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the 26 victims recently killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

CBSPRA Vijayawada regional secretary KNV Prasad proposed a vote ofthanks.