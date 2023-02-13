Centre's move to privatise RRBs opposed

Chittoor: National Grameena Bank Employees Federation Secretary M Venkateswara Reddy demanded the Central government not to privatise the Regional Rural Banks.

Protesting the move of the Centre, a delegation of union leaders of various national and Regional Rural Banks would meet the MPs in New Delhi on March 31 to exert pressure on the Union government in this regard, he added. Speaking to mediamen here on Sunday, he stated that the privatisation of Regional Rural Banks would undermine the interest of customers in the country.

Due to indifferent attitude of the Centre towards the national and RRBs, resentment was prevailed among the employees and customers, he pointed out and maintained that Central government was testing the patience of employees. If the Centre does not withdraw its move, he added it would face serious consequences. Over 18,000 employees working in various banks in the country and 34 lakh employees are eagerly waiting for promotion. Apart from it, the Centre has failed to implement the recommendations of Mithra Committee, he decried.